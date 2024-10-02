‘Secret Garden' cottage in Litchfield Hills for sale

A cottage in Washington, in the Litchfield Hills, is for sale and Klemm Real Estate said it’s reminiscent of a “Secret Garden.”

The renovated 1905 Nantucket shingle-style cottage is listed with Klemm Real Estate for $1.395 million.

The 1,580-square-foot cottage has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half bathroom.

The cottage has built-ins, wainscoting, exposed brick and shiplap.

A detached garage has been converted into an artist studio.

The property has mature gardens with stone walkways, walls and a white picket fence.

See the listing and more photos here.