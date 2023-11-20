See how much your town got in ‘nickel-per-nip' payments

For the last two years, Connecticut cities and towns have received five cents for every “nip” bottle of alcoholic beverage sold in town and the money goes to the municipalities every six months.

Here’s a look at how much each city and town has gotten between April 1 and Sept. 30 and since the program began.

Statewide, 47,297,793 nips were sold between April 1 and Sept. 30 and $2,364,889.65 has been sent to the state's cities and towns.

The grand total paid to cities and towns between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2023 is $8,986,536.15.