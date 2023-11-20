Connecticut

See how much your town got in ‘nickel-per-nip' payments

Houston Chronicle

For the last two years, Connecticut cities and towns have received five cents for every “nip” bottle of alcoholic beverage sold in town and the money goes to the municipalities every six months.

Here’s a look at how much each city and town has gotten between April 1 and Sept. 30 and since the program began.

Statewide, 47,297,793 nips were sold between April 1 and Sept. 30 and $2,364,889.65 has been sent to the state's cities and towns.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The grand total paid to cities and towns between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2023 is $8,986,536.15.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us