Sen. Blumenthal returns from Middle East, supports sending military assets to Israel

On Friday, Senator Richard Blumenthal returned from his visit to the Middle East. He made stops in Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Israel. He says the trip was a part of a bipartisan effort to discuss diplomacy between Israel and its neighbors.

“As dire and dangerous as the situation seems to be right now, there is the potential for diplomacy towards peace and we’ve got to seize this moment,” Sen. Blumenthal said.

The visit comes as tension in the region are increasing. On Oct. 1, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel, sending approximately 180 missiles towards the country. No fatalities were reported, but University of New Haven distinguished lecturer of criminal justice, homeland security, and terrorism Kenneth Gray says Israel is expected to retaliate.

“They have not acted yet,” said Gray. “That retaliation may cause this to become more of a regional conflict than it already is.”

In an effort to further support Israel, the Biden administration announced its plan to send the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, commonly known as THAAD, to Israel alongside 100 U.S. troops to operate it.

“I strongly welcome the administration’s decision,” said Senator Blumenthal. “The air defense system is to be used for defense only.”

The air defense system will allow Israel to intercept ballistic missiles and is not used for offensive attacks. The system was also deployed after the Oct. 7 attacks in 2023.

“It provides Israel the ability to defend itself against -- in this case Iran,” said Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford President and CEO David Warren. He says he believes it will help de-escalate the conflict. “The fact that these defensive measures are in place actually protects the broader region not just Israel because it minimizes the need to respond.”

Sen. Blumenthal also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, and leaders from the UAE. He says he believes there’s a pathway to cessation and the hostage release.

“I am more deeply concerned about the potential for widening this war,” he said. “But I think there’s a real hope for peace.”