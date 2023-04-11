Senator Blumenthal Released from Hospital After Breaking Leg at UConn Celebration Parade

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal has been released from the hospital after having surgery for an injury he suffered during the parade to celebrate the UConn men’s basketball team winning the national championship.

Blumenthal was at the parade in downtown Hartford Saturday when another parade goer tripped and fell on him from behind.

The senator suffered a minor fracture to his femur.

Despite the fracture, Blumenthal dusted himself off, finished the parade and had surgery at Stamford Hospital on Easter Sunday.

“His surgery was a complete success, and he will be at home during the Congressional recess this week, doing physical therapy and virtual events,” a spokesperson for Blumenthal said in a statement.

The senator will be back in Washington, DC next week for votes and hearings.

“He’s deeply grateful for all the encouragement and warm good wishes,” a spokesperson said.