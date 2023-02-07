Send Off Being Held as Members of CT Army National Guard Deploy to Middle East

Members of the Connecticut Army National Guard are deploying to the Middle East on Tuesday and a send off ceremony is being held.

The aviation units are leaving their home station in Windsor Locks for overseas deployment to support Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East.

A send off ceremony is being held for the approximately 70 National Guard members.

The members of the Connecticut Army National Guard are expected to be deployed for almost a year.

Governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal are expected to attend the send off ceremony.