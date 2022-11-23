Serious Crash Closes Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford

A serious crash has closed part of Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash is at the intersection of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminister Street.

Blue Hills Avenue is currently closed from Tower Avenue to Plainfield Street. It's unclear how long the road will be closed for.

Authorities said the crash is serious, but have not released details on the extent of any injuries.

