Serious crash closes both sides of the Berlin Turnpike

A serious crash has closed both sides of the Berlin Turnpike on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said multiple vehicles are involved in the crash and the area is closed in both directions.

The Berlin Turnpike near North Colony Road is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators have not said if anyone is injured or what the extent of any injuries may be.