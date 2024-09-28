Berlin

Serious crash closes both sides of the Berlin Turnpike

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department

A serious crash has closed both sides of the Berlin Turnpike on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said multiple vehicles are involved in the crash and the area is closed in both directions.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Berlin Turnpike near North Colony Road is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators have not said if anyone is injured or what the extent of any injuries may be.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us