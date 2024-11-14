Head-on crash closes Christian Lane in Berlin

A serious crash closed Christian Lane in Berlin Thursday afternoon.

Two vehicles collided head-on after one of the vehicles crossed the center line, according to police.

Christian Lane was closed between the entrance to Route 9 North and Deming Road.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. One driver suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The road reopened around 6 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.