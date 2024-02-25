Crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-95 South in West Haven for hours: state police

A crash involving a wrong-way driver has shut down Interstate 95 South in West Haven, according to state police.

The crash happened near Exit 42 just before 1:30 a.m., state police said.

At least two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-95 South are shut down between Exits 42 and 41. State police said they did not know how long the highway would remain closed. They are asking drivers to avoid the area and plan for traffic delays.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No other information was immediately available.