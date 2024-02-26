State police ID 2 men, 2 women killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 South in West Haven

Connecticut State Police have identified the four people who were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 South in West Haven on Sunday.
State police said 26-year-old Kyle Bulkley, of New Haven, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway around 1:20 a.m. when he collided with a Nissan Altima head-on in the left lane.
According to state police, 25-year-old Husein Aili, of Wolcott, was driving the Nissan Altima that was hit. He and his two passengers, later identified as 23-year-old Jolie Lubin, of Trumbull; and 22-year-old Samantha Birchard, of Norwalk, all died of their injuries.
After the collision, troopers said Bulkley went into the center lane and hit a Nissan Sentra head-on.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
The 42-year-old male driver of the Nissan Sentra and his 39-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
State police said Bulkley died of his injuries from the crash.
The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is continuing to investigate the crash.
Local
All lanes of I-95 South were closed for several hours after the collision. The area has since reopened.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.