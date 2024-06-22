Serious crash investigation closes Route 9 South in Cromwell

A serious crash investigation has closed Route 9 South in Cromwell on Saturday.

The crash happened near exit 25 around 8:10 a.m.

State police said serious injuries were reported and at least one person has been taken to the hospital.

The highway is currently closed between exits 27 and 24 for an investigation.

There's no estimate for when the area may reopen.

Anyone in the area should take alternate routes and should plan for traffic delays.