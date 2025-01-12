Danbury

Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes I-84 West in Danbury

A serious crash involving a pedestrian has closed Interstate 84 West in Danbury on Sunday.

Troopers responded to exit 8 in Danbury for a multi-car crash around 6:30 a.m.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

At this time, the exit 8 on ramp is closed. The highway is also closed between exits 8 and 7. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

The accident reconstruction team has been called to the area and the investigation is active.

