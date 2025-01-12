Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes I-84 West in Danbury

A serious crash involving a pedestrian has closed Interstate 84 West in Danbury on Sunday.

Troopers responded to exit 8 in Danbury for a multi-car crash around 6:30 a.m.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

At this time, the exit 8 on ramp is closed. The highway is also closed between exits 8 and 7. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The accident reconstruction team has been called to the area and the investigation is active.