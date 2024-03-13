Berlin

Police investigate serious crash involving bicycle in Berlin

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A serious car crash involving a bicycle is under investigation in Berlin.

Police said they were called to Farmington Avenue at the intersection with Porters Pass at about 4:35 p.m.

Responding officers said a vehicle and bicycle collided. The Midstate Accident Reconstruction Squad was called to the scene to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Traffic Officer Tom Bobok at 860-828-7082.

This article tagged under:

Berlinbicycle crash
