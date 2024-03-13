Police investigate serious crash involving bicycle in Berlin

A serious car crash involving a bicycle is under investigation in Berlin.
Police said they were called to Farmington Avenue at the intersection with Porters Pass at about 4:35 p.m.
Responding officers said a vehicle and bicycle collided. The Midstate Accident Reconstruction Squad was called to the scene to investigate.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Traffic Officer Tom Bobok at 860-828-7082.
