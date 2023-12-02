shelton

State police work to ID person killed in crash on Route 8 North in Shelton

Connecticut State Police are working to identify a person that was killed in a crash on Route 8 North in Shelton early Saturday morning.

State police said a 2013 Nissan Rogue was traveling on Route 8 North near exit 14 around 3:40 a.m. when it left the road and collided with a tree.

After hitting the tree, investigators said the vehicle caught on fire.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time. State police are working to identify the person.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Daniel McCue #792 at Troop I at (203) 393-4200 or daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

The highway was closed between exits 13 and 14. It has since reopened.

