Interstate 95 South is closed in Stonington after a crash and state police said serious injuries are reported.

The highway is closed between exits 91 and 90.

#cttraffic Interstate 95 South at exit 91 in Stonington is closed for a serious injury accident. Please seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 4, 2023

