Serious injuries reported in Mansfield crash

Serious injuries are being reported after a crash on Chaffeeville Road in Mansfield Tuesday night.

State police said they were called to the area around 3:10 p.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash.

Troopers said serious injuries have been reported.

The road is shut down near the crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The scene is active and the crash remains under investigation.

