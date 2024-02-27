Road to be closed for hours after serious crash in Vernon

A person has life threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle in Vernon on Tuesday.

Police said two cars and a motorcycle collided on Prospect Street. The road is closed between Elm and Thompson streets in the Rockville section of town.

Police believe the road will be closed for several hours. It's unknown if there are any other injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

