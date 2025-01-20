Bridgeport

Serious injuries reported in wrong-way crash on Route 8 in Bridgeport

Connecticut State Police
State police are investigating after a wrong-way crash resulted in serious injuries in Bridgeport Sunday night.

Troopers said they responded to Route 8 South near the Route 25 connector around 8 p.m. A car going the wrong way struck another car, which then led to another crash, according to police.

The driver of the car going the wrong way was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two other drivers were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.

