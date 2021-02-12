Several Buildings on Fire at Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford

Firefighters from several towns are responding to a large fire at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford.

There are multiple buildings on fire, according to Tolland County Dispatch.

The camp is located on Ashford Center Road.

There is no word on injuries.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was founded by actor Paul Newman. It is a camp that provides a true summer camp experience for seriously ill children and provides programs for their famiilies.

The camp has full medical facilities on-site to give the children all of the care they would normally receive in a hospital setting.