Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

Several Buildings on Fire at Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford

Breaking News NBC Connecticut graphic
NBC News

Firefighters from several towns are responding to a large fire at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford.

There are multiple buildings on fire, according to Tolland County Dispatch.

The camp is located on Ashford Center Road.

Local

Manchester 31 mins ago

Whimsical Snow Creation Shows A Lot of Heart

Connecticut lawmakers 43 mins ago

Lawmakers Eye Diaper Changing Stations For New Construction

There is no word on injuries.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was founded by actor Paul Newman. It is a camp that provides a true summer camp experience for seriously ill children and provides programs for their famiilies.

The camp has full medical facilities on-site to give the children all of the care they would normally receive in a hospital setting.

This article tagged under:

Hole in the Wall Gang CampAshford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us