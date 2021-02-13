Several Families Displaced After House Fire in Hartford

Multiple families have been displaced after a 2-alarm house fire in Hartford Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a working fire at a multi-family home on Garden Street, located on the city’s northeast neighborhood.

Shortly after their arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire on the second and third floors with people trapped.

A second-alarm fire was called at 3:23 a.m.

According to investigators, fire conditions escalated quickly while companies were rescuing residents and a Mayday was called at 3:33 a.m. on the third floor.

Two people were rescued, according to firefighters on scene.

Six residents were transported to the hospital for evaluation for a pre-existing condition and possible smoke inhalation, said officials.

CT Transit was called in to provide temporary shelter for the residents.

The Special Services Unit was also called on scene to provide assistance to the 3 displaced families, which included 10 adults and 1 child.

The investigation is ongoing.