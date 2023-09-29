Several Sacred Heart University students injured in crash in Fairfield

Six people were critically injured in a two-car crash near Sacred Heart University in Fairfield early Friday morning, according to police, and the university said five Sacred Heart University students were involved in the crash.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 12:04 a.m. about a crash on Jefferson Street, near Sacred Heart University’s Martire Building.

Fairfield police officers who responded found two vehicles that had been involved in the collision and one of the cars was on its roof.

The five people who were in one vehicle and one person who was in the other were all transported to area hospitals with critical injuries, police said.

The Sacred Heart University students who were injured in the crash were taken to St. Vincent's and Bridgeport hospitals, according to the university.

“The safety of our students is always our number one priority. We are in communication with local authorities and have no further information at this time,” the university said in a statement.

The Fairfield Police Reconstruction team is investigating and police said more information will be released when it becomes available.