Lockdowns at Several Schools in Norwich Lifted: Police

Multiple schools in the Taftville section of Norwich were in lockdown on Thursday morning, but the lockdown has been lifted, according to Norwich police.

Officers were checking on a report of a man dressed in black and carrying a long object in the area of Lawler Lane and Old Canterbury/Canterbury Turnpike.

Police said that schools resumed regular classes that were in session as of 11:01 a.m.

School Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow sent an email to parents that said a staff member at Moriarty Magnet Elementary called 911 around 10:15 a.m. because they saw someone walking toward the school who could intend harm.

Moriarty, Wequonnoc Magnet Elementary, and Kelly Magnet Middle School were all placed into lockdown, according to Stringfellow.

The superintendent sent an update, saying Norwich Police deemed it safe to send Moriarty School staff home for the day and all remote sessions at Moriarty School are canceled for the remainder of day.

Food service pick up at Moriarty is canceled for Thursday, according to the superintendent.

Staff will be allowed back into Moriarty School Friday and all remote sessions and food service for Friday will operate on a regular schedule.