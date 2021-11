Several buildings at Yale University in New Haven are evacuated and police are investigating after receiving calls about bombs being placed in several buildings, according to an alert sent to staff.

University Theatre, Jonathan Edwards College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall and Grace Hopper are being evacuated.

People are asked to avoid these areas.

No additional information was immediately available.