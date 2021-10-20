Seymour School Bus Driver Shortage Affecting Bus Stops

Seymour Public Schools was forced to start community bus stops for Emmett O’Brien and Platt Technical Schools because of the school bus driver shortage.

The superintendent wrote to parents:

Dear Emmett O’Brien and Platt Technical Parents:

Due to the severe bus driver shortage, we will temporarily be instituting Community Stops. These stops will be in effect starting on Monday, October 18, 2021 until we can get our driver pool back to normal levels. We realize this is not an ideal situation but at this time it is our only option to getting the students back and forth to their out-of-district schools. We appreciate your patience and understanding. We have attached the new bus stops. These will be for both morning and afternoon. We will keep you appraised as information becomes available to us.

Community Stops for Emmett O’Brien and Platt Technical