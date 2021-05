A restaurant in New London was surprised by NBA hall of famer Shaquille O'Neal this week.

Tony D's Restaurant said they served lunch to O'Neal on Friday afternoon.

The restaurant said it was a "pleasant surprise to say the least."

The restaurant took to Facebook to post about the encounter, showing a photo of staff posing with O'Neal in front of the restaurant.