Shooting believed to have stemmed from road rage incident in Newington

Police are investigating a shooting that is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident in Newington late Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Cedar Street.

Investigators said it appears the shooting incident may have started from a road rage incident between the drivers of two vehicles.

An occupant of what is described as a light gray early model Nissan Altima reportedly fired at least one shot and hit the other vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newington Police at (860) 666-8445,