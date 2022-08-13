Shooting in Bridgeport Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

A person has died and two others are in the hospital recovering after a shooting in Bridgeport.

It all unfolded around 1:50 Saturday morning in the area of Barnum Avenue and Knowlton Street.

Investigators say they saw a Chevy sedan flee the area just as they were pulling up to the scene.

While some officers went after the vehicle, others scanned the area and learned that three people suffering from gunshot wounds had been taken to Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicles.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the individuals, a 21-year-old, had succumbed to their injuries. Their identity is not being released at this time.

The other two individuals, a 22-year-old and 21-year-old, both sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, authorities were able to catch up to the Chevy sedan in the city's north end after it stopped on Terrace Circle.

Investigators said that the driver, identified as 33-year-old Steven Hutchinson of Bridgeport, and passenger subsequently got out and fled the area on-foot.

Police were able to catch up to Hutchinson and placed him under arrest. He is being charged with various motor vehicle violations, as well as weapons-related charges after police found two handguns. However, it is unclear if these weapons were found in the car or somewhere else.

Hutchinson's passenger is still being sought by police.

Anyone with any information on these shootings are being asked to contact Bridgeport Homicide Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police TIPS line at 203-576-TIPS.