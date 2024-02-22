One in custody after shots were fired at vehicle in Waterbury

Waterbury police have taken someone into custody after an investigation on Meriden Road.

Police said shots were fired at a vehicle on Wednesday evening and the person who was in that vehicle was not injured.

Officers took a suspect into custody around 2 a.m.

Police said they have cleared the scene and the road is open again.

Police are investigating and said charges are pending.