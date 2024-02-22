Waterbury

One in custody after shots were fired at vehicle in Waterbury

Police on Meriden Road in Waterbury
Waterbury police have taken someone into custody after an investigation on Meriden Road.

Police said shots were fired at a vehicle on Wednesday evening and the person who was in that vehicle was not injured.

Officers took a suspect into custody around 2 a.m.  

Police said they have cleared the scene and the road is open again.

Police are investigating and said charges are pending.

