Shore Line East train service have been suspended indefinitely early Thursday morning.

According to officials, this decision was made due to police activity.

Due to police action train service has been suspended indefinitely, updates will follow. We apologize for the inconvenience. 2020-02-06 05:32:31 — CTrail Shore Line East Alerts (@SLEalerts) February 6, 2020

Amtrak Tweeted that there might be delays on trains traveling between New Haven and New London due to an "earlier trespasser incident."

Service Advisory: Trains traveling between New Haven (NHV) and New London (NLC) may experience a delay due to an earlier trespasser incident. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) February 6, 2020

No information is available at this time in regards to what could have caused the suspension.