Several towns are reopening their beaches after ordering closures and water quality testing following a sewage spill into the Mill River in Hamden earlier this week.

The 2 million gallon spill prompted closure along the shoreline as a precaution.

Madison, Guilford and West Haven all announced their beaches their beaches and shellfishing beds will reopen Friday after testing showed the water quality within acceptable limits.

New Haven has not yet said whether its beaches will reopen.