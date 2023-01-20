Shots Fired at Home in Portland: Police

Portland police are investigating after someone fired several shots at a home in Portland early Friday morning.

Officers responded to Maple Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found several shell casings in the road and saw that several bullets has struck a multi-family home on Maple Avenue.

The suspect took off in a gray-colored sedan and went east on Airline Avenue to Route 66 and then over the Arrigoni Bridge and into Middletown, according to police.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

They said the incident appears to be isolated and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police at (860) 342-6780.