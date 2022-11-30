Sikh Community in Norwich Concerned Over Disinformation

Sikhs in Norwich say they are concerned after messages containing disinformation were spotted in the city earlier this month. Norwich police, alongside the FBI, are investigating.

The messages were on a digital message board attached to a truck that was seen driving throughout Norwich.

According to Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, a leader in the local Sikh community and a Norwich city councilor, the messages contained disinformation targeted at Sikhs.

“Disinformation is one concern, but the major concern is that it can excite hate crimes and we should do everything and anything to prevent hate crimes," Khalsa said.

The rotating digital board contained several messages including one that said, "Mayor Peter Nystrom, deal with the extreme poverty in Norwich. Stop promoting Pakistan sponsored Khalistan terrorists."

“Targeting the community with certain disinformation- when people see images with words like 'terrorism'...this is not healthy messaging that should be out there," Khalsa said.

One of the trucks was seen outside The Royal Punjabi restaurant in downtown Norwich.

"It was shocking," said Kuljit Singh Khalsa, whose brother owns the restaurant.

Nystrom denounced the messages and said he stands by and supports the Sikh community. He said that he alerted the chief of police and other authorities.

"I think it is someone trying to intimidate somebody. It is not intimidating me," Nystrom said over the phone.

The messages on the truck also referenced Pakistan, which concerned a local business owner who is originally from Pakistan.

“We don’t want anyone to see these stupid kinds of messages and come to do any kind of stupidity," said Rashid Munir, who owns a business in Norwich.

Munir and Khalsa are both hoping that authorities can find out who is behind the messages.

In the meantime, Khalsa said that he will continue his work in the city to celebrate diversity.

Khalsa is the first Sikh to be elected to a city council in Connecticut. He also runs the Sikh Art Gallery in Norwich, a place dedicated to helping people learn and understand more about the Sikh people and their history.

“These kind of negative campaigns encourage me to do more for our communities. We are a very inclusive community in city of Norwich," Khalsa said. “I think everybody should have right to celebrate and commemorate their history. We stand in solidarity with all of the nationalities."