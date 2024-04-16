Sikorsky plans to lay off employees after cancellation of US Army program

Sikorsky plans on laying off workers due to the U.S. Army's recent decision to cancel the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program, a spokesperson said.

The layoffs will impact workers in the Sikorsky business segment. A spokesperson told NBC Connecticut that amounts to less than 1% of parent company Lockheed Martin's workforce.

"We intend to retain as many roles as possible to meet national security commitments and preserve the U.S. rotary wing industrial base," the spokesperson said.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro released a statement about the layoffs, saying she's spoken to the company to discuss their plans and how to keep jobs in the state.

"Sikorsky and its employees are the lifeblood of our community, and I will continue to do all I can to ensure the company has the resources to remain competitive and continue to create good-paying jobs in Connecticut," DeLauro said.

The company let 179 people go back in October. Those employees were mostly engineers.

No additional information was immediately available.