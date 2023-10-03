Layoffs

Sikorsky plans to lay off 179 employees in Connecticut this fall

NBC Connecticut

Dozens of Sikorsky employees will be laid off this fall, the company told NBC Connecticut on Tuesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson said they're getting rid of 179 positions within the company's business segment. This is because several major programs are progressing into production and they no longer need the same level of development support.

Sikorsky said they've been impacted by ongoing material shortages, which have affected their cost competitiveness.

"This was a difficult decision to make, and we intend to retain as many people as possible to fill our open business-critical positions that are required to support urgent national security missions," a spokesperson said.

No addition information was immediately available.

