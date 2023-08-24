Sikorsky to build dozens of helicopters with new billion-dollar contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded Sikorsky a $2.7 billion contract to build dozens of helicopters over the next several years.

With the new contract, Sikorsky will need to build and deliver 35 additional CH-53K helicopters - marking the largest procurement to date for the multi-mission aircraft.

According to the Lockheed Martin company, which operates Sikorsky, the agreement includes 12 U.S. Marine Corps Lot 7 aircraft, 15 U.S. Marine Corps Lot 8 aircraft and eight aircraft for Israel.

“This contract award for 35 CH-53K helicopters stabilizes Sikorsky’s nationwide supply base, creates additional production efficiencies, and provides the U.S. Marine Corps with transformative 21st century technologies,” Sikorsky President Paul Lemmo said. “Our long-standing partnership led to this best value contract award providing the capability and readiness the Marines need.”

The CH-53K aircraft is a multi-mission helicopter with heavy-lift capabilities exceeding all other U.S. Department of Defense rotary wing planes. A Lockheed Martin spokesperson said the CH-53K King Stallion is designed to transport armored vehicles, equipment and personnel. It'll also be used for humanitarian relief, firefighting and search and rescue efforts.

Connecticut Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly issued the following statement about the contract:

“Connecticut has a rich history as a world leader in flight. The best helicopters in the world are made right here, by the most talented workforce. This award is a testament to our local workers and the continued innovation that enables the production of the best goods and services to keep our nation and those who serve it safe. This helicopter will help our Marines save refugees and provide humanitarian aid all around the world. The production of this helicopter was made possible through the partnership between the state, Sikorsky and Lockheed Martin, the Teamsters and labor. An unprecedented award like this shows the type of teamwork we need to rebuild our economy.”

Sikorsky will start delivering these helicopters in 2026. For more information about the contract, click here.