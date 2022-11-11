Silent Salute: Saint Michael Statue Helps Bristol Heal

In the days after two Bristol police officers were murdered in the line of duty, a stunning tribute quietly arrived outside the police department -- a huge, bronze statue of Saint Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of police officers. Many wondered where it came from, and how long it would stay.

This week, to mark a new chapter in the healing journey, the angel “took flight” once again to continue a solemn and sacred mission to honor fallen heroes.

Before coming to Bristol, the nearly 10-foot-tall sculpture stood watch over the New York City Police Department’s 32nd precinct after two of their officers - Wilbert Mora, 27, and Jason Rivera, 22 - were murdered in an ambush while responding to a domestic violence call in January.

Nine months later, tragically similar circumstances prompted its move to honor Bristol’s fallen heroes, Lt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, 34. For sworn officers of the law, Saint Michael is a familiar symbol of protection.

“It’s very significant, very meaningful to us,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould, who like many police officers carries the symbol in some form every day. For Gould, it’s a silver coin and a prayer card he keeps in his uniform pockets.

“It’s just touching to just know that, that we have the Overwatch going on right now. So it feels good,” Gould said.

Over the last month, officers and civilians alike have paused at the statue to pray, reflect, and offer tokens of support, like flowers.

“I just I kind of wept and cried when I saw it,” said Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano. “It's amazing that somebody would take the time and energy and effort to build this and transport it around.”

That somebody is Patrick Brosnan, a retired NYPD detective who now lives in Greenwich and runs a national security consulting firm.

After serving in the Robbery/Gun Squad and the Organized Crime Control Bureau and arresting more than 900 violent criminals during his career, Brosnan was injured in a line-of-duty shooting and retired as one of the department’s most highly decorated detectives.

“I think I can speak for the 30,000 men and women of the NYPD when I say that all of our hearts were shattered at this horrific, horrific outbreak of violence, this horrific tragedy,” Brosnan told NBC Connecticut.

After the 2014 murder of Officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, New York, Brosnan personally commissioned the statue, paying over $100,000 to a Texas-based sculptor to create the 1,700-pound work of art for a solemn mission.

“Our goal is to be able to transport it to these increasingly alarming number of crime scenes, and their corresponding police headquarters, where officers are murdered,” he said.

After weeks of standing silent vigil, on Wednesday night Brosnan’s crew made the trek back to Bristol to move the statue back to Greenwich. Brosnan chose to do so just ahead of the one month mark, he said, to help the department begin to move forward.

“You just kind of just know it, when you know it, and it's a gradual thing,” he said. “And it feels about right now, so that the officers and the commanders and all the residents who have bound together in this tragedy can continue with their life and move forward as the slain officers would want them to, without a doubt.”

Chief Gould says its comforting presence will be missed but leaves a lasting mark.

“It’s beautiful. It's absolutely beautiful,” he said. “And I wish it could stay here. But we certainly understand and know that its services are required other places, but we're just incredibly privileged that we were able to have it down here for us and watch over us.”

Brosnan said the statue will be placed on a base outside of his Greenwich home until another community needs it.

“I hope, and I pray, that it never has to move again after this, but I know better,” he said. “And the reality is if it even offers a measure of comfort, a measure of solace, a measure of mourning relief to the loved ones that are left behind when these officers were taken away so young in their life. For me, that brings me immeasurable satisfaction.”

Eventually the rest of the tributes outside Bristol Police Department, including flowers, letters, artwork and other tokens, will be removed as well.

The city has plans to preserve them in some form to be worked into future permanent memorials. The mayor’s office welcomes ideas from the public, and a Police Commission planning subcommittee will be formed to oversee the creation of a lasting tribute.