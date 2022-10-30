Fallen Bristol Officers Honored at Multiple Fundraising Events

Several fundraising events on Sunday are being held in honor of the fallen Bristol officers, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin Demonte, who were killed in the line of duty two weeks ago while responding to a call.

The Hometown Foundation is hosting a benefit ride at the Farmington Polo Club. More than 300 riders registered for the ride, driving by the Bristol Police Department and back to the Farmington Club for an afternoon of food and music. Dog Star Rescue will also be at the fundraiser to host a pet adoption expo, waiving adoption fees for police officers through the rest of the year.

"Just seeing the community come together, put a little positivity out there, and really rally behind these families and show support, it really means a lot," said Jenn McCulloch with the Hometown Foundation.

The Hometown Foundation raised more than $200,000. They say that the money will go directly to the families.

"Use it however they need to. I know they have gotten a lot of support from different organizations, which is amazing, so we are just trying to do our little bit to help," said McCulloch. "Nothing is going to replace that hole that they now in their lives, but if any of it could be a little bit easier because of this, we are happy that we could have a small part in it.”

Money will also be donated in appreciation of Officer Alec Iurato, the surviving officer who, with a gunshot wound in his leg, shot and killed the suspect.

"He is a true hero. With out him and his actions who knows what would have happened that night?" said McCulloch. "We just want him to know that the community is behind him."

In a separate fundraiser, people will be walking 16 miles to honor Bristol police. The walk will start at the Bristol Police Department at 11 a.m. and end at the Waterbury Texas Road House.

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., 20% of proceeds at Texas Roadhouse will be donated to the Bristol Heroes Fund.

Yankee Harley Davidson in Bristol is also hosting a fundraiser Sunday to benefit the Bristol officers and their families. They are hosting a poker run. Kickstands will go up at 10:30 a.m. The last card will be pulled at the Lincoln Room at 3 p.m.