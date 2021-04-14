west haven

SILVER ALERT: 2-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From West Haven

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing from West Haven.

State police said Isabella Garcia has been missing since Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Investigators said Isabella may be with her father, Christopher Garcia, and may be in a 2012 black four-door Honda Accord with a Connecticut license plate of AF85365.

Local

johnson and johnson 1 hour ago

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Pivot After State, FDA Pause Use of Johnson & Johnson Shots

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Warm Day Today Before Rain and Snow Move in Tomorrow

Isabella is 2-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 25 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact West Haven Police Department at (203) 933-1616.

This article tagged under:

west havensilver alertmissing child
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us