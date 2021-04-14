SILVER ALERT: 2-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From West Haven

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing from West Haven.

State police said Isabella Garcia has been missing since Tuesday.

Investigators said Isabella may be with her father, Christopher Garcia, and may be in a 2012 black four-door Honda Accord with a Connecticut license plate of AF85365.

Isabella is 2-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 25 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact West Haven Police Department at (203) 933-1616.