SILVER ALERT: 5-year-old girl has been missing from Enfield for nearly 2 months

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 5-year-old girl who has been missing from Enfield for nearly two months.

Ilana Sanchez-Martinez has been missing since June 29. It's unclear what she was last seen wearing.

Sanchez-Martinez has brown hair and green eyes. She is 3-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds.

She has a birthmark on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Enfield Police Department at (860) 763-6400.

