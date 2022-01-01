Connecticut State Police

SILVER ALERT: 77-Year-Old Man From Bethlehem Has Been Missing Since Christmas

silver-alert-generic-connecticut1
CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man from Bethlehem who has been missing since Christmas Day.

State police said Alfred Bruckner may be operating a 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue. It is brown with four doors and has a CT license plate of AN79441.

Troopers did not provide a photo of Bruckner, but said he is 6-foot 3-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.

It's unclear what he was wearing when he was last seen on Christmas Day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Troop L at (860) 626-7900.

