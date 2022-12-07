SILVER ALERT: 83-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From Hamden

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old woman who is missing from Hamden.

Troopers said Nancy Peters was last seen wearing a gray peacoat and a white hat. Authorities did not say the date Peters was last seen.

She is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has white hair and hazel eyes.

Police did not provide a photo of Peters.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police Department at (203) 323-4000.