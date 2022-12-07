Hamden

SILVER ALERT: 83-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From Hamden

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old woman who is missing from Hamden.

Troopers said Nancy Peters was last seen wearing a gray peacoat and a white hat. Authorities did not say the date Peters was last seen.

She is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has white hair and hazel eyes.

Police did not provide a photo of Peters.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police Department at (203) 323-4000.

This article tagged under:

Hamdensilver alert
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us