SILVER ALERT: 84-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From West Hartford

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old woman who is missing from West Hartford.

Troopers said Mary Sugrue has been missing since Sunday and was last seen wearing a blue dress with a white sweater and white sneakers. She also had a walker, they said.

Police did not provide a photo of Sugrue.

Authorities believe she may be a passenger in a gray 2010 Toyota Rav4 with Connecticut license plates.

Sugrue is 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.

