A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man who is missing from Stratford on Wednesday.

State police said Harry Eads has been missing since Tuesday and is wearing unknown clothing.

He has grey hair and blue eyes. Eads is 6-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Eads.

Anyone with information should contact Stratford Police at (203) 385-4100.