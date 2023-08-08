Hartford

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old missing out of Hartford

Connecticut State Police

Police are looking for an 80-year-old that is missing out of Hartford.

Connecticut State Police said Pedro Rodriguez went missing Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a grey varsity jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Rodriguez has grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordsilver alert
