Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old missing out of Hartford

Police are looking for an 80-year-old that is missing out of Hartford.
Connecticut State Police said Pedro Rodriguez went missing Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a grey varsity jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
Rodriguez has grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.