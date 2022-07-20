Silver Alert Issued for Missing Mom, Baby in Waterbury

Police are looking for a missing mom and her daughter after they went missing out of Waterbury on Wednesday.
Connecticut State Police issued a Silver Alert for the 15-year-old and her 8-month-old baby. Domenica Barbecho and her child, Valarie, are believed to be together.
Domenica has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 135 pounds, according to police. She was last sen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Her daughter has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown one piece with giraffes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6911.
