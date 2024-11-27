Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old man.

State police are looking for Robert Smith, 82, who was reported missing on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a winter cap, leather jacket, jeans, a long sleeve shirt and cowboy boots.

Smith is 5-foot-8, and he has white hair and green eyes, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop C at 860-896-3200.