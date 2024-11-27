Silver alert

Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old man.

State police are looking for Robert Smith, 82, who was reported missing on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a winter cap, leather jacket, jeans, a long sleeve shirt and cowboy boots.

Smith is 5-foot-8, and he has white hair and green eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop C at 860-896-3200.

