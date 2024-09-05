Sinkhole repairs in Hamden could cause road closures Thursday

Crews plan to start emergency repairs in Hamden on Thursday after a sinkhole was reported Wednesday night.

Mayor Lauren Garrett said a sinkhole was discovered at the intersection of Brook Street, Pine Rock Avenue and Gorham Street.

Public works crews will be making emergency repairs starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The mayor said repairs will likely take all day and there may be road closures.

No additional information was immediately available.