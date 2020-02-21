Six Arrested in Connection With Killing at Hartford Motel in January

Police have arrested six people suspected in the murder of a 23-year-old man who was found at a motel in Hartford on Jan. 12.

Officers received a 911 call from the Super 8 Motel on West Service Road around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 12 from someone who said there was an unresponsive person in one of the rooms of the motel. First responders found 23-year-old Kashnielle Haye, of Hartford, with trauma to his head and face inside of his rented room on the second floor.

Haye was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to arrest warrant, Haye died during a meeting planned to get back at him for allegedly stealing a pair of Cartier sunglasses.

Investigators said it appeared there had been a struggle within the room.

On Thursday, Hartford police said they arrested two men on Wednesday night. They have been charged with felony murder, criminal attempted robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

On Friday, police tweeted that they have arrested another four suspects. Police will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to provide details.

The sixth (6) and final suspect in the murder of Kashnelle Haye at the Super 8 hotel last month has just been arrested.

Media press conference at the Public Safety Complex at 5:00pm. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 21, 2020

Quinton Prince, 25, of Hartford, and Kareem Andrew, 23, of Hartford, were charged with felony murder, criminal attempted to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

The arrest warrant says the men are accused of using women to lure Haye to the motel to rob him and Haye was intoxicated.

Bond for Prince was initially set at $1 million. It was increased to $1.25 million.

Bond for Andrew was initially set at $750,000. The judge increased it to $1 million.