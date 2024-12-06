Ski season begins

Skiing

Winter weather is here and ski season is beginning in Connecticut. Several mountains across the state are ready to open.

Mohawk Mountain, Cornwall

Snowmaking is underway at Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall and the slopes open at noon on Friday.

Mohawk Mountain has 26 trails and eight lifts.

Mount Southington

This is also opening weekend at Mount Southington. It will be open on Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mount Southington has 14 trails and seven lifts.

Powder Ridge, Middlefield

The mountain is open for skiing and snowboarding.

There are 20 slopes and trails and six lfts.

Ski Sundown, New Hartford

Snowmaking is underway, but the mountain has not opened for the season, according to the website.

Winding Trails, Farmington

Cross-country skiing is not yet open.

White Memorial Foundation and Conservation Center, Litchfield and Morris

