Ski season begins

Winter weather is here and ski season is beginning in Connecticut. Several mountains across the state are ready to open.
Mohawk Mountain, Cornwall
Snowmaking is underway at Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall and the slopes open at noon on Friday.
Mohawk Mountain has 26 trails and eight lifts.
Mount Southington
This is also opening weekend at Mount Southington. It will be open on Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mount Southington has 14 trails and seven lifts.
Powder Ridge, Middlefield
The mountain is open for skiing and snowboarding.
There are 20 slopes and trails and six lfts.
Ski Sundown, New Hartford
Snowmaking is underway, but the mountain has not opened for the season, according to the website.
You can check conditions on Ski Sundown here.
Winding Trails, Farmington
Cross-country skiing is not yet open.
Check back on the conditions here.