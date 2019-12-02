Snow Forces Changes For CIAC Football Playoff Games

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference has postponed quarterfinal football games scheduled for Tuesday to Wednesday because of the prolonged storm across the state.

The CIAC said it wants to give host schools enough time to prepare fields and other facilities after the snow stops.

In all, 16 games are being moved to Wednesday. All game times remain at 6:30 p.m.

As a result of those games being moved, the organization has also decided to reschedule semifinal games from Sunday to Monday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

The football championship games are still scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14.

For the updated schedule and the match-ups, click here.

